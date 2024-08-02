Stone Cold Steve Austin Teases Appearance At Major WWE Event In 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin thought that his wrestling career was over in 2003 after a series of injuries forced him into an early retirement, but he has made a number of sporadic appearances over the years, including WrestleMania 38 where Austin had his first match in 19 years against Kevin Owens. However, The Texas Rattlesnake has since retreated to his new home in Nevada, where he is very happy to sit back and relax.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with The Athletic to talk about ATV racing, Austin makes it clear he's more than happy to stay away from the spotlight: "I've told those stories so many (expletive) times, dude," Austin said That part of my life is long gone...I'm good here in Nevada. I will not be anywhere I don't want to be. I just won't." Having said that, Austin did offer a glimmer of hope by clarifying a bit. "I said I won't leave Nevada. It's hard to get me out of this state. But...WrestleMania next year is in Vegas. That's in Nevada."

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place over Easter weekend in 2025, and it will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While Austin appearing might be one thing, him wrestling on the show would be something different entirely, but given how much CM Punk has wanted to face him over the years, and Hell's recent penchant for freezing over, fans may be in for a surprise next year.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Athletic" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.