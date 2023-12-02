Backstage Update On Possibility Of CM Punk Vs. Steve Austin WWE Dream Match

CM Punk's would-be dream match in WWE with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has been the topic of speculation over the past decade. Reports emerged recently saying WWE was hopeful that the match would finally be possible, after CM Punk's surprise return at Survivor Series, as well as Austin's return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

However, Dave Meltzer has since reported during Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingNews.Co) that it was communicated to him not to overly consider the possibility. He said that of now Austin hasn't been approached with the idea, though that's not to say he won't be, and he has by no means agreed to another match.

Steve Austin faced Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred bout at WrestleMania 38. It was the first time he had wrestled a match in 19 years, after retiring following his WrestleMania 19 showdown with The Rock. Austin and Punk's dream match was teased in several interactions during the latter's first run with the company, including in the WWE All Stars video game. Austin wouldn't return to the ring before Punk departed WWE in 2014, eventually returning to wrestling himself in 2021 with AEW. Punk returned to WWE almost three months after he was fired by AEW for cause earlier this year. While it's unknown whether Punk and Austin will face one another, the "Second City Saint" is at least penciled in for a feud with Seth Rollins, and WWE is reportedly planning an eventual feud with Roman Reigns.