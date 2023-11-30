Report: WWE Hopeful About Potential CM Punk Dream Match

CM Punk is back in WWE and the WWE Universe is going to sleep each night with visions of dream matches dancing in their heads. According to Fightful Select, a massive dream match is looking more and more possible.

CM Punk facing WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is a topic that has been broached backstage in WWE and many sources within WWE reportedly said they were optimistic about putting the match together. It is unclear if the match has been brought up to CM Punk or Austin, with one source saying the idea might have been brought up between Punk and WWE, but Fightful was unaware of any personal animosity between the two men that could prevent the match from occurring.

Like many Steve Austin dream matches, a match with Punk seemed unthinkable, not only because of Punk's prodigal relationship with wrestling but also because of Steve Austin's in-ring retirement in 2003. Austin returned to the ring last year, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu match on night 1 of WrestleMania 38, opening the door to a myriad of dream matches, should Austin so choose. While Austin came back at WrestleMania 38, he has not wrestled since, though WWE reportedly asked him back for WrestleMania 39.