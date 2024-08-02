Tommy Dreamer Expects A Major WWE Return At SummerSlam 2024

Solo Sikoa will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam, after several weeks of The Bloodline targeting and attacking "The American Nightmare." However, former ECW star Tommy Dreamer believes another Bloodline member could make his return at the event. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer anticipates that Roman Reigns will be making his first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 40, and will return alongside Paul Heyman.

"I say Roman Reigns returns. I think Solo loses, Bloodline beat the crap out of Cody, and then hear comes Roman's music. Roman and Paul Heyman return, that's my gut I just feel it." Mark Henry also provided his thoughts on a possible Reigns return, stating he doesn't think fans will be disappointed if "The Tribal Chief" doesn't appear on Saturday, and believes WWE could purposefully be leaving more room for suspense.

"You not going to be mad at Roman for not showing up. Nobody's expecting Roman. I mean they would like it, but there's nowhere in the bylaws or the undercard that says hey Roman might show up. That's you speculating. I don't want to read the trades and hear that something is actually going to happen, I want to be in suspense and surprise like I did at WrestleMania when Undertaker came out." Dreamer also expressed that he would love the idea of Reigns returning even more if WWE announced that Rhodes and Sikoa's showdown will main event SummerSlam,

