Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts 'Shady Finish' In This Title Match At WWE SummerSlam 2024

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time GUNTHER challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam, after "The Ring General" defeated Randy Orton to become King of the Ring just two months ago, earning himself an opportunity at the title. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has now provided his thoughts on who will emerge victorious between Priest and GUNTHER. Speaking on his podcast "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze explained that he thinks the finish of the World Heavyweight Championship match will not be clean, and believes that the initial breakup of The Judgment Day will begin following the battle between Priest and GUNTHER.

Advertisement

"I think it might have a shady finish and I think GUNTHER's going to win, I think there could be a Finn Balor kind of thing where he's coming out to help but actually hurts Damian Priest. I think that's going to start a storyline where The Judgment Day starts to crack and fall apart, and they're going to use the end of this match as sort of the catalyst that lights that spark, so I'm going with GUNTHER."

This Saturday will mark GUNTHER's first opportunity at challenging for a world title on the main roster. The only other championship he's captured in WWE outside of the Intercontinental was the "NXT UK" Championship, which he held for 870 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Advertisement