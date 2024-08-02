WWE Star Jey Uso Reacts To Not Being On SummerSlam 2024 Card

Despite being featured on several WWE Premium Live Events in 2024, and being utilized every week on "WWE Raw," Jey Uso is not scheduled for a match at SummerSlam this Saturday. Now, the former Bloodline member has reacted to being left off the card. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Uso admitted that being part of SummerSlam this weekend would've been exciting, but he's content with taking things easy and just being prepared if WWE wants to use him at the last minute.

"Sometimes it's almost like okay, let me back off, let me not be on the pay per view and watch it for myself as from a fan, and let me see what we're missing here ... If I was on there Uce, there would be like some kind of a spike or just some kind of an energy spike, switching the tone of the show sometimes. So I'm just going to lay back Uce, play my position man and just stay ready."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also noted during the conversation with Uso that just because he's not scheduled for a match on the card, doesn't mean he won't appear on the show or be used to help elevate another story. Uso's most recent PLE contest was the men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last month in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.