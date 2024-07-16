Rikishi: It 'Hits A Nerve' That Son Jey Uso Didn't Win WWE's Money In The Bank Match

Rikishi further cited Uso' success selling merchandise, and WWE using him as the face on the poster of Money in the Bank to promote the show as more evidence that Uso had earned himself a championship run, leaving Rikishi unsure of what else Uso could due to prove himself. He also revealed that, while he had communicated with his son after the Money in the Bank loss, he didn't reveal his feelings to him, though Uso will surely be aware of them now.

Advertisement

"I just texted my boy 'Hey, good match,'" Rikishi said. "Keep working hard.' I didn't want to tell him anything else, because, you know, he's probably feeling it. And I'm damn sure feeling it. And it's like 'Okay, what is it that we got to do to give 'Yeet' a chance to finally, after 17 plus years, going on 18, blood, sweat, and tears?'

"He gave it to you all, everything, his mind, body and soul. Wouldn't you think after all these years, to finally crown him and make him earn it? Cause [hasn't] he damn sure earned it, [for them to] crown him as an Intercontinental Champion, or whatever other championship belt they've got? I think he deserves it, whether he's my son or not."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top Rope" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Advertisement