Former WWE Tag Team Reportedly Met With Officials Ahead Of SummerSlam 2024

The Hardy Boyz Jeff and Matt, prominently featuring in TNA Wrestling as of late, could possibly be eyeing a return to WWE, following a meeting between the two parties on August 2.

Saturday, WWE SummerSlam broadcast will be broadcast from Cleveland Browns Stadium, and according to PWInsider, the multi-time WWE tag champs met with officials early in the morning. It was also said that some content had been filmed to be rolled out for WWE's digital platforms. But at the time of this writing, there were no specifics on the discussions being held. The Hardys are scheduled for this weekend's TNA "Impact" tapings in Tampa, Florida, and were signing at WrestleCon's Destination Cleveland on Friday.

Fightful Select has since reported that the former TNA World Tag Team Champions were invited to film interviews and content while in town for WrestleCon, some for an active series and some for potential Hardy-specific presentations. Sources in WWE reportedly communicated that there wasn't much to be read into, while sources outside the company were said to believe they would be appearing at some stage or another.

It was only recently that the pair, who only returned to TNA after their contracts with AEW expired earlier this year, had discussed the potential of making an appearance in "WWE NXT" through the working relationship between the promotions, particularly noting that the NXT Tag Team titles were amongst those they had not won. Despite featuring prominently with TNA, the Hardys are currently free agents so there could be a prolonged stay on the cards. Another TNA cross-over will be challenging for the titles during next week's "NXT Great American Bash" when Zachary Wentz teams with Wes Lee to challenge Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Wentz and Lee have reunited as MSK/The Rascalz in recent weeks, with Trey Miguel also teaming with them through the interpromotional relationship.

