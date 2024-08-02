WWE's Cody Rhodes Says Solo Is A 'Pretender,' Calls Out The Rock Ahead Of SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes had some choice words for Solo Sikoa and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ahead of WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

Rhodes will be defending his WWE Championship for the fifth time since capturing it from Roman Reigns four months ago at WrestleMania. In a rematch-of-sorts from that night, Sikoa will be making his first attempt at the title since anointing himself the "Tribal Chief" in Reigns' absence, running roughshod over "WWE SmackDown" with his new splinter group in tow. Sikoa earned the opportunity to challenge for the title after pinning Rhodes in the main event of Money in the Bank in July.

"This – hopefully, in an entertaining way – is a bit of a repeat of what we got at WrestleMania," Rhodes told ESPN, going further to discredit his rival. "I defeated the Tribal Chief, the true Tribal Chief, that being Roman Reigns. I look to defeat the pretender, Solo Sikoa, at SummerSlam."

But Rhodes saved some time to call out another member of the Anoa'i dynasty, too. The night prior to his WrestleMania Sunday win, the eventual WWE Champion was pinned by none other than The Rock making his return to the ring after 11 years. The pair shared the ring during the post-'Mania "WWE Raw," with The Rock declaring their story had only just begun. Rhodes shared a warning for "The Final Boss" to continue that tale.

"If you're also someone in The Bloodline, perhaps named The Rock, I hope you will be watching because if you claim the Tribal Chief mantle next, [the] same thing will happen to you," he said.