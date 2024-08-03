WWE SmackDown - 8/2/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

To be honest, this is a segment I thought myself or one of my colleagues were going to absolutely hate because, well, Logan Paul. If you're not up to speed about Paul's recent transphobic comments, I won't go into them here, and I highly encourage you to Google them. So, when I saw he would be making his "grand homecoming to Cleveland" on the "SmackDown" preview, I'm pretty sure I just put my head in my hands and sighed. I didn't like him before, for his controversial reasons, and I certainly like him less. There was a super random black carpet rolled into the ring for Paul's homecoming celebration, and a bunch of Cleveland "dignitaries" in the ring, who, correct me if I'm wrong, looked like paid actors.

Advertisement

Then, came what I *thought* would be the worst part. They unveil a banner in Paul's honor. I had turned my head, assumably to write something, at that point, and my husband beside me just goes, "YEAH!" and I looked up to see the Knight-inspired graffiti on the banner, which really got a laugh out of me. Of course, the Mega Star, who is challenging for the United States title tomorrow, comes down the ramp and runs down Paul, even alluding to how bad of a week he's had, and said he'd go find him a new banner. He headed backstage, through gorilla, looking for said banner, and even ran into Pretty Deadly for some extra comedic effect.

When Knight couldn't find a banner, which I'm assuming he was never even looking for, her ran into Paul's truck, plastered in PRIME logos, that he entered the arena with. And, lo and behold, the truck was unlocked. Knight basically counted down from three for Paul to run back down the ramp into the back, and took off in the truck, with Paul handing off the back. Amazing. While these aren't of course real-world desserts for the crap Paul has been spewing this week, it certainly felt good in some weird, wrestling fan way.

Advertisement

In an even better mood, Knight took to his X account to post a video of himself driving the truck. He promised he'd hit all the speed bumps and only put a few dents in it, and return it in "just wonderful condition." The little WWE digital exclusives are always fun for me, and this one was no different. The crowd in Cleveland was extremely hot for Knight overall, not just because of Paul's antics, and there's no reason, to me, he shouldn't win the United States title. Then, Paul can go away for a while, rehabilitate his image once again, and we'll finally get the Knight we've been deserving of for a year now.

Written by Daisy Ruth