Tony Khan Announces AEW Return Of Wrestling Legend For Next Week's Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced a special guest for Bryan Danielson's match against Jeff Jarrett during next week's "AEW Dynamite." The match was made between the "American Dragon" and the "Last Outlaw" during last Wednesday's show, after Danielson proclaimed he would retire if he lost to AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In later this month. Jarrett tried to praise Danielson for his fiery focus, but was challenged to a bout this week.

Khan took to social media to up the ante for the encounter, announcing that revered wrestling legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be ringside specifically for it. "In the Final Countdown for his World Title shot vs Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson fights vs Jeff Jarrett, with special guest Ricky Steamboat at ringside!"

It was just last year at All Out that Danielson answered the call to face Ricky Starks in a Strap Match on behalf of Steamboat. Freshly heel from his Owen Hart Cup win, cheating CM Punk and further disrespecting "The Dragon," Starks had lashed the 71-year-old and eyed further vitriol as he tried to corner Steamboat into their own Strap Match. With his originally scheduled foe, Punk, fired from AEW after All In, it fell to Danielson to step up in Chicago. He followed through, defeating Starks after 16 minutes. Almost one year removed from that showdown, Danielson has himself won the Owen Hart Cup to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In. Jarrett was the special enforcer for the final between he and "Hangman" Adam Page, drawing the ire of the latter as he made the count for the former.

