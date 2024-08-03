WWE's CM Punk Addresses His Critics: 'Chances Are You're Wrong And I'm Right'

CM Punk has addressed his critics ahead of his grudge match against Drew McIntyre this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. Punk returned to WWE in November, ending almost a decade of absence just months after he was fired by AEW, in a move that immediately divided those in the locker room. Two who took major issue with his return, McIntyre and Seth Rollins, will be involved as competitor and referee respectively during Punk's first SummerSlam since 2013. And he took time to address critics like them during a sit-down with Michael Cole posted to WWE's YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"I've never been one to listen to most of the critics," he said after calling his return overwhelming. "There's people who paved the way for me to be there, and I will always lend a ear [to], and there's people who have come after me, who have always just seemingly been jealous of me. You can criticize me all you want, chances are you're wrong and I'm right." He went one step further to dub those critics as bigger than his biggest fans, reasoning, "Nobody watches you more than your biggest hater, and to me, they're just the flip side of the fan coin. Everybody pays attention to what CM Punk does."

Punk admitted he was polarizing, either the first to lend you a hand or the first to punch you in the face, but opined that it was something which spoke more about those in receipt of that treatment rather than him. When all is said and done, he said he feels motivated to prove the naysayers wrong, "I think that's been the basis of my entire life let alone my entire career," but it was his refusal to conform and buckle to direction which endeared him in the first place.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.