WWE's Jey Uso Responds To Father Rikishi Criticizing His Booking

Jey Uso has reacted to his father, Rikishi, following his recent criticism of Uso's current booking in WWE. Despite being anointed "Main Event" Uso and having whole arenas yelling "YEET" at the top of their lungs, the youngest of The Usos will not be featuring on this weekend's SummerSlam card. WWE Hall of Famer and father to Jey, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, Rikishi took issue with his recent treatment, deploring his positioning in the ongoing Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio triangle and the fact he has yet to capture a singles championship. "He just said what he said out there about my creative," Uso reacted during "The Ringer Wrestling Show."

"I'm like, 'Dad, just enjoy n' watch the show ... Dad, let me work. Let me go out there and work, [you] enjoy the show. Make your rap tracks ... go do that,'" he laughed. "That's pops though, shoutout to my dad. Yeah, sometimes, he'll cross [the line]. But he can do that though."

Standing alone from The Bloodline on "WWE Raw," Uso was thrust into singles stardom without his brothers or cousin Roman Reigns for the first time in his career. He he since captured one more reign with the WWE Tag Titles alongside Cody Rhodes, but has yet to win a singles title despite attempts this year at the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships in February and May respectively. He was also one of five losers in this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match, narrowly missing out to Drew McIntyre in July. He's been feuding with The Judgment Day of late, drawing the ire of the faction after expressing his interest in taking "Dirty Dom's" place at the side of Ripley.

