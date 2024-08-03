Video: First Trailer Released For WWE NXT's Move To The CW

WWE and The CW have teased the upcoming "WWE NXT" premiere, as the developmental brand leaves USA Network. It was in November last year that WWE announced it would be moving "NXT" to The CW this year, with a premiere date of October 1 being reported in June. That was confirmed to be the case during a teaser trailer posted by The CW to social media, calling on fans to get hyped for the fall debut. "Get hyped! WWE NXT is the next big thing on The CW," the announcement read. "See you this fall."

WWE struck new deals for all three of its brands, "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "NXT" respectively to move from USA to Netflix, FOX to USA, and USA to The CW. The last to make its move will be "Raw," scheduled to stream via Netflix on January 6, 2025. "NXT" has received focal treatment as of late, becoming the centerpiece for WWE's ongoing relationship with TNA. The likes of Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and The Rascalz have made appearances in WWE while Riley Osborne, Tatum Paxley, and Gallus have made appearances in TNA, with The Rascalz's Zachary Wentz further scheduled to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Wes Lee during next week's Great American Bash.

"NXT" is also set to host three major international acquisitions in the coming months, following WWE's signing of Stephanie Vaquer from Mexico's CMLL, Giulia from Japan, and Delta from Australia in recent months.