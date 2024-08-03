AEW's Mercedes Mone Names 'Must Watch Dozen' Female Olympians, Plans To Help Team USA

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone gave her overview of the Olympic Games ongoing in Paris. While the likes of Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles have each claimed gold for Team USA this past week, Mone highlighted her own "Must Watch Dozen" in the latest Mone Mag. "My number one huge shout-out this week has to be to badass female freestyle wrestler Helen [Maroulis]," she wrote. Maroulis will be competing in her third Olympics after previously taking gold and bronze respectively at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 summer tournaments; she is the most decorated US Olympic women's wrestler. Mone continued to shout out track and field starlets Sha'Charri Richardson, Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, Anna Hall, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, TeeTee Terry, and Tamari Davis, as well as flyweight boxer Jennifer Lozano, and canoeist Nevin Harrison.

She also extended a shout out alongside condolences to water polo player Maggie Steffens, whose sister-in-law died suddenly in Paris. Alongside her list of shout-outs, Mone said she wanted to follow in the steps of Flavor Flav' and Jason Kelce in supporting Team USA at the Olympics. While Kelce and Flav' have each sponsored Team USA's rugby and water polo teams respectively, the AEW star said she will be getting behind the women's Olympic wrestling team.

"One of the girls in my 12 female Olympians to watch for is a Greek American wrestler, Helen Maroulis. So, of course, my next call was to none other than my Greek American big sis, Maria Menounos," Mone wrote. "I told her we need to help women's wrestling and she agreed. Our people are reaching out to see what we can do at this point. Meanwhile, I'll do my best on social media and lend support that way." Mone will be headed to Europe later this month, as she defends the TBS Championship against Britt Baker at All In, emanating from London's Wembley Stadium.

