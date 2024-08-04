AEW Star Issues Invitation To Singer Chappell Roan Following Lollapalooza Performance

Chappell Roan has dominated the pop culture news cycle this summer, and if she accepts Willow Nightingale's invitation to AEW, she might dominate the wrestling news cycle as well.

At Lollapalooza 2024, Roan appeared in a blue, pink, and white luchador-inspired outfit, complete with a colorful mask and a championship title-style waist piece with tassels. She performed several of her charting singles, such as "Feminomenon," "HOT TO GO," and "Good Luck, Babe!" at the event, all in the iconic luchador mask. Her bold fashion statement captured the attention of wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike, including Nightingale. The current CMLL World Women's Champion took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer an invitation to the summer's new pop sensation.

"Hi Chappell Roan!" Nightingale wrote. "If you ever want to come to a wrestling show, you're always welcome at AEW."

Hi @ChappellRoan! If you ever want to come to a wrestling show, you're always welcome at @AEW 💖 — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) August 2, 2024

Fans underneath Nightingale's post expressed their support for a crossover between Roan and AEW. Fans clamored for Roan to perform during Nightingale's entrance, with one fan claiming that a live performance from Roan at All In 2024 would "feed families for generations." Another asked Nightingale if she would fight "Hangman" Adam Page for the honor of having Roan perform her entrance — the joke comes from X user @abbipaperbag, who claimed in a since-deleted post that Page had one of Roan's breakout songs, "Pink Pony Club," in his Spotify playlist.

Roan has yet to respond to Nightingale's invitation, and it's not known whether Nightingale was tweeting personally or as a representative for AEW. Nightingale is currently slated to take on Kris Statlander for the CMLL World Women's Championship at an undisclosed date after the latter came out with a rare victory in an Eliminator match on "AEW Dynamite."