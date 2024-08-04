Rey Fenix Files Multiple New Trademarks Amidst AEW Contract Rumors, WWE Speculation

AEW star Rey Fenix has filed for multiple new trademarks amidst speculation surrounding his current contract. Fenix, alongside his brother and tag partner Penta El Zero Miedo, have been at the center of reports of late indicating that their contracts with AEW are due to expire imminently.

The Lucha Brothers have continued to wrestle on AEW programming even with the uncertainty, and are reportedly in negotiations over new deals, as WWE is said to be monitoring the situation. As such, Fenix's recent trademark applications filed via USPTO are bound to add more fuel to the speculation surrounding the team's current status and future plans. That's especially notable considering none of the trademarks appear to be related to Fenix's current or previous gimmicks; the trademarks filed are: "King Fuego," "Fuego," and "Rey Fuego."

Typically, signing with WWE has seen various luchadors, i.e Mistico, debut under new monikers, though they are often filed by the company to own for itself. That particular detail gets murky considering that the practice has been relaxed under the new regime, with Stephanie Vaquer and Ethan Page both retaining their ring names upon signing with WWE.

Moreover, Fenix and Penta were both forced to adopt last-minute name changes for their June 26 CMLL appearance, with rival promotion AAA forbidding them from using the names they'd used there previously. Provided Fenix continues to work with CMLL, irrespective of his AEW status, it's possible that the new "Fuego" moniker could be applied. The Lucha Brothers lasted wrestled for AEW in July.