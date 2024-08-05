CM Punk Shares How He'd React If Wife AJ Lee Rejoined WWE

It's been nearly 10 years since AJ Lee had her last match in WWE. Since her husband CM Punk returned at Survivor Series last year, many fans and wrestling media alike have wondered if the former Divas Champion would be interested in returning to wrestlig. "The Best In The World" has now provided his thoughts on the idea of his wife returning to the ring.

Speaking with "Sports Illustrated Media," Punk explained that he would be ecstatic if Lee decided to take interest in wrestling again, but doesn't want to pressure her in any way to make that decision.

"You cannot possibly push my wife in any direction she does not want to go. I get this question every single time I'm interviewed — I do not mind because it makes sense to me because I am as big a fan of AJ Lee as your niece or all of her legions of fans. She inspired an entire generation of female wrestlers and I think you're seeing a lot of them come through NXT, now there's even some that are on the indies ... As a fan, 100%, I would do cartwheels if she came back, but I cannot make her do anything, like that's not the relationship we have."

Punk was also asked if Lee ever gets the itch to return watching him on "WWE Raw." He explained that even if she did have the feeling of coming back, she has so many other writing and media commitments that it would be difficult for her to compete or appear on a full-time schedule. Lee, meanwhile, has reiterated that she's retired from wrestling.

