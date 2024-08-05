Famous Pitchman Billy Mays Nearly Worked With WWE

Back in the '90s and 2000s, Billy Mays was a man who could sell anything, selling products around the United States and Canada through the Home Shopping Network, as well as several other syndicated channels. His loud, passionate style even landed him and his business partner, Anthony Sullivan, their show "PitchMen" on the Discovery Channel in April 2009, premiering just over two months before Mays's untimely passing that July at the age of 50.

His son, Billy Mays III, is a big wrestling fan and was watching WWE SummerSlam on August 3 while tweeting out his opinions about the show. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) replied to him by stating that he wishes his dad had been a part of WWE during the guest host era shortly after his passing, leading Mays III to reveal that his father almost had a regular spot on WWE television.

You have no idea how close something like this was to happening! Sometime during the attitude era, OxiClean was thinking about sponsoring the WWF and the idea I heard thrown around was that my dad would appear on Raw or a PPV to "clean blood off the ring mat" #SummerSlam https://t.co/i6q1IIvKKw — Billy Mays III (@infinitethird) August 3, 2024

OxiClean is still sold to this day and was one of the many products that Mays marketed during the early 2000s. Mays III inherited the role left by his father on "PitchMen" when the show was brought back for a second season in 2010 along with Thom Beers. However, this lasted for only two episodes, with Sullivan being the sole presenter of the show during its final run in 2011 before its eventual cancellation.