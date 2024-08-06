Willow Nightingale Discusses Working With AEW Creative Team

AEW star Willow Nightingale has opened up about the strength of AEW's creative team as well as how important backstage producers and writers have been throughout her development as a wrestler, specifically when it comes to speaking in front of a live audience.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Nightingale expressed her gratitude towards AEW's creative team while also naming two backstage personalities who she feels helped refine her character and improve her promo ability.

"Personally, your buddy Will Washington has been a great help to me ... Jimmy Jacobs is another person who is like so creative and like artistic and has also helped me. Will's helped me kind of find a way to figure out what I'm thinking in my head and say it, but Jimmy's also, like, what's real ... Like, really how are you feeling how do you get that out and show it? So those are guys that I really appreciate working with and have kind of helped me, like I said, unlock what is within."

Nightingale is currently the CMLL World Women's Champion as she defeated Viva Van and Lluvia at CMLL Fantastica Mania 2024 last month. However, she most recently lost a CMLL World Women's title eliminator match against her former friend Kris Statlander on the latest edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Nightingale has also addressed her lengthy feud with Mercedes Mone which started in NJPW and finished in AEW, stating that she was overwhelmed by the entire experience.

