WWE Star Braun Strowman Explains Why He's Not Involved With The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks have been a haunting presence on "WWE Raw," wreaking havoc as they work through their emotions over the tragic loss of Bray Wyatt, but not all of Wyatt's previous associates have come out to play. On "Busted Open Radio," former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman explained why he hasn't joined his fellow Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in the dark group, which comes down to self-restraint.

"They're terrifying," Strowman said. "There's something I can feel that wants to pull me towards that, and it's honestly kinda frightening because I locked a part of me away a long time ago that the world didn't need to see. There's a monster inside of the monster that scares me, and there's something about that group that has him rattling inside this cage inside of me."

Strowman admitted he's not a fan of anything remotely scary or involving "demonic possession" of any kind, as he's a believer. He's also adamant that his being a part of the group would be a disaster for the WWE as a whole, as Strowman doesn't think he'd be able to tame the rage within.

"I know [Rowan] has bad intentions and I don't need to be around that," Strowman said. According to the wrestler, he's avoided his former Wyatt Family comrade since his return to WWE earlier this year. Alexa Bliss, who's been absent from WWE storylines during her maternity leave but was last seen interacting with Bo Dallas' alter ago, Uncle Howdy, has also yet to join the Sicks (who currently only have five members).

The Wyatt Sicks debuted by attacking everyone in the backstage area on "WWE Raw," but they seem to be portraying babyface characters in their weeks-long vendetta against former NXT Tag Team Champion Chad Gable. Dallas and his faction have made the Alpha Academy leader's life a nightmare as of late, and three of them are set to face Gable and The Creed Brothers in the Wyatt Sicks' official in-ring debut on "WWE Raw."