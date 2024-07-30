Wyatt Sicks Members Unmask In The Ring After Taking Down Chad Gable Again On WWE Raw

Chad Gable will tell everyone that listens that The Wyatt Sicks are after him, and to be fair, it's a tough charge to deny. Two weeks ago, the strange and disturbing group returned to "Raw" after Gable and his new muscled attacked their leader, Bo Dallas. The attack succeed despite Gable having enlisted the Creed Brothers for protection, replacing his previous stable, Alpha Academy. Gable hasn't been allowing the specter of the Sicks to scare him away from the ring, however, as he joined the Creeds for their match against Otis and Akira Tozawa on "Raw."

Advertisement

After the Creeds won the match, the three men began stomping Otis, but Maxinne Dupri interfered, slapping Gable in the face and putting her hands up it a fighting position. That's when the lights started to go out, the smoke began to rise, and the music of Gable's nightmares began to play.

As the Creeds and Gable stood at the ready in the ring, three-fifths of the Sicks slowly approached the ring. Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis removed their masks to reveal their faces for the first time since joining the stable. Gable tried to duck out as usual when Nikki Cross hit from behind with a crossbody off the top turnbuckle, then removed her mask as well. Lumis and Gacy brawled with the Creeds, and Rowan took them down simultaneously with a Bray Wyatt-esque crossbody. As Gable backed up the ramp, he was suddenly confronted by a masked Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) and fled the scene.

Advertisement