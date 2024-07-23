New Wyatt Sicks Video Featuring Nikki Cross Airs On WWE Raw

Almost every week since the Wyatt Sicks first appeared on "WWE Raw," Nikki Cross (now bearing the appearance of Firefly Funhouse puppet Abby the Witch) has hand-delivered a VHS tape to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Thus far in the previous tapes, we've heard from Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan; in addition to hearing how the death of Bray Wyatt affected them, we learned their reasons for joining the group. On this week's "Raw," however, a video played featuring Cross herself.

The video opened with the standard Pluto glyph before showing footage of a woman in a white dress. The shot then cut to Cross wearing a different white dress with Uncle Howdy saying, "Look at yourself." Cross simly responds with a smile.

"They lied. They ignored you. Watched you suffer in solitude," Howdy says. "I have been the answer all along."

Two scenes then quickly jump back and forth, showing different clips. One is a clip of Cross and Howdy dancing together; as we hear a slowed down version of "look at yourself," Cross screams into the camera before the jump scare that typically ends the Wyatt Sicks segments is shown and the screen fades to blue.

In earlier iterations of her character, Cross rarely if ever spoke, which suggests this could be as close as we'll get to hearing specifics of her decision to join the group. Cross' previous WWE history does involve elements of broken friendship that could theoretically be more deeply explored — though it's possible the decision not to do just yet involves Cross' most consistent friend on the main roster, Alexa Bliss, who many still expect to join the Wyatt Sicks at some point given her association with the late Bray Wyatt himself.

