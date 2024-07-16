Wyatt Sicks Return To WWE Raw After Chad Gable (And His New Muscle) Attacks Bo Dallas

Despite the goth pomp and spooky circumstance of their arrival a month ago, The Wyatt Sicks have largely stayed away from "WWE Raw" in the weeks since, with the exception being Nikki Cross, who has been delivering packages containing the VCR tapes that featured segments from Bo Dallas and now Erick Rowan. This week, however, Cross delivered the tape prior to "Raw's" air time, and after Rowan's vignette aired, the entire group appeared once again, entering a WWE ring for the first time.

Earlier in the show, Chad Gable told General Manager Adam Pearce that he had solved the mystery of Uncle Howdy's identity, confidently proclaiming it was Dallas. He then declared he would call out Dallas in the middle of the ring. Later, Gable made one last effort to persuade Otis and the rest of Alpha Academy to re-join him, but they refused. As a result, when Dallas (minus his Uncle Howdy costume) came down the ramp to answer Gable's challenge, he wasn't attacked from behind by Alpha Academy — he was attacked from behind by the Creed Brothers, who haven't wrestling on "Raw" since May.

The three continued to assault Dallas, but the late Bray Wyatt's brother only laughed. That earned him a further beating, but as Gable and the Creeds celebrated together in the ring, Dallas (who was slumped in the corner) began laughing loudly and saying "yeah, yeah, yeah", a reference to late former Wyatt Family member Brodie Lee, known then as Luke Harper. Gable grabbed Dallas by the ears and demanded to know what he was laughing at. Dallas responded, "There you are!"

At that point, smoke began to fill the arena and the fireflies came out as the familiar music played. The Wyatt Sicks approached the ring, and Gable and The Creeds initially took fighting stances before ultimately deciding to flee. Once the rest of his new family got in the ring, Dallas dropped to his knees and threw his arms out wide, reminiscent of his late brother.