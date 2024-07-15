Wyatt Sicks Deliver Another VCR Tape To Pat McAfee Show Ahead Of Monday's WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks have appeared to deliver their latest VCR tape to Pat McAfee on Monday ahead of "WWE Raw." The enigmatic group of misfits led by Bo Dallas has ransacked the red brand over recent weeks, specifically victimizing Chad Gabl and delivering VCR tapes to commentary containing promo vignettes that feature the Bray Wyatt-themed stable.

The latest package, however, didn't arrive during Monday night's "Raw" broadcast, but was delivered during the "Pat McAfee Show." Toward the end of an interview with ESPN baseball analyst Jett Passan, the screen glitched in a now-familiar way, displaying the words "You Lied." Afterward, McAfee discovered a box containing a VCR tape, which he later said he would deliver to "Raw," where the vignette will likely be played. McAfee also made sure to put it out into the universe that he was a fan of the stable, though he would like to be unburdened from receiving tapes in boxes. He nominated his co-commentator, Michael Cole, for the role, affirming that it's been "an honor" to be the tape handler thus far, but he's also fine with not being that.

On Saturday, the Wyatt Sicks teased a vignette centered around Erick Rowan, who returned to WWE this year and has the dubious distinction of being the only original member of the Wyatt Family still alive. His vignette is expected to be emotional, much in the same way Bo Dallas' have been, considering the losses of both Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee — formerly Luke Harper — in the last few years. Previous vignettes have not shied away from memorializing Wyatt, with Dallas shown talking to the Uncle Howdy character about the loss of his brother.