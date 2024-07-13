The Wyatt Sicks Tease Another Emotional Interview For WWE Raw

Over the past few weeks, The Wyatt Sicks have released compelling interviews with Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy as they slowly unpacked the purpose behind the faction and Dallas' intentions. Some fans speculated that the second interview vignette would feature another member, but instead it further expanded on Dallas and showed him embracing his Uncle Howdy persona. However, it seems like the upcoming episode of "WWE Raw" will feature another member of the faction instead, as the official Wyatt Sicks X account shared a teaser of what looks like Erick Rowan sitting down for a similar interview.

Many fans are well aware of the emotional turmoil Rowan has gone through over the past few years, especially the loss of both of his close friends, Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. Wyatt and Lee's deaths were both sudden and sent shockwaves through the industry, even more so because the two men died almost three years apart. In an interview before his return to WWE, Rowan actually spoke on how the loss of his friends has been affecting him, and admitted that he's constantly reminded of both Wyatt and Lee whenever he steps into the ring.

Additionally, Rowan was released from WWE in 2020 and never signed with another promotion until returning to reinvent himself as Wyatt Sicks' Ramblin' Rabbit. Because of this, his struggle to plant his feet in the industry, like all the other members of the faction, will likely also be a topic of discussion.

