Former WWE Star Erick Rowan On Being 'Constantly Reminded' Of Bray Wyatt, Brodie Lee

Erick Rowan has spoken about the tragic deaths of his two friends and former Wyatt Family stablemates, Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper in WWE), and how he's dealing with their loss.

"I'm doing okay. I mean, it's obviously been rough for the wrestling world. And, you know, it's just one of those things. With the passing of Jon, you know, Brodie, it was a shock. And then with Windham, it's like, you don't know where to start or begin," said Rowan on "Insight with Chris van Vliet."

Rowan also revealed that he is constantly reminded of Wyatt and Lee, especially when he's in the wrestling ring, as he spent the majority of his career wrestling alongside them.

"And it's one of those things that, you know, when you experience loss, it's like, you don't know how to react, then I still don't know how to react. And no matter what I do, I always feel, you know, them with me. And wrestling's worse, I think, because when I'm in the ring, I spent so much time with them that when I do any show lately, it's constantly reminded, either by just popping myself in the ring by doing a move and thinking of somebody yelling in the corner at me and laughing or the crowd, reminding me it's just one of those things. And keeping busy is, you know, my key, to just kind of moving on and, you know, concentrating on my family and myself."

Wyatt died on August 24 at the age of 36, from a heart attack caused by complications from COVID-19, while Lee passed away almost three years earlier, on December 30, 2020, at the age of 41.

