WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Recalls Rocky Beginning To Wrestling Career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has talked about his early years in the pro wrestling business and how he got his start.

In an interview on "Mighty," Undertaker discussed about the moment he decided he wanted to try a career in pro wrestling.

"It was kinda unheard of for someone to stay with one company as long as I did," Undertaker explained. The WWE Hall of Famer was in the gym during his ill-fated European basketball career when an acquaintance told him about a wrestling camp. "I'm 20 years old, do I really want to be the 12th man on a bench in Lithuania? I knew where my skill level was."

The devout wrestling fan moved away from wrestling as he got older, but reconnected with the product and realized there was no one with his size and athleticism. This gave him the courage to pursue the business. He soon switched up his training routine to put on mass for wrestling camp, showing up at 280 lbs in his senior year under a basketball scholarship.

"I was faster ... everything was much better [but the coach] bans me from the weight room. I had a target on my back right from the get-go," Undertaker explained. He butted heads with his coach, all while studying and training in wrestling. The Undertaker also didn't get along with the team as his focus began to drift as the year went on. "The more I'm around the wrestling, I know 'This is it.'"

Unfortunately, as things went on, Undertaker hit a serious snag and had to live out of his car while he trained in the business, putting as much money as possible toward his dream.

"The guy that started training, basically he stole my money and left and goes to a different territory," Undertaker lamented. He didn't relent though, as he was too in love with the business to quit. "It's in my blood now."