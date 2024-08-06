AEW President Tony Khan Discusses Meeting With Shane McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan went into detail about his recent meeting with Shane McMahon. McMahon, son of former WWE Chairman Vince, hasn't been actively involved in professional wrestling since departing the promotion following Royal Rumble 2022. However, he recently held a meeting with the AEW President — for reasons unknown — as confirmed by a photo of the pair taken at an airport and reports thereafter.

Advertisement

"As I understand, he's not doing anything with WWE, and I had a really nice visit with him," Khan divulged during "Sedano & Kap." "I had heard from a lot of people that he was interested in talking, and it had become, frankly, a big media story to the point where I was getting asked on the record questions about it ... I had never met him in advance of my first conversation with him. There was a lot of buzz about this so I thought it would certainly be worth talking," he added.

Khan said that McMahon was fantastic in the meeting, and he really enjoyed the conversation, lauding him for his wrestling knowledge. Khan noted that the meeting had been set up by a mutual friend, "who is one of the bigger names in pro wrestling," and they were both in Dallas at the same time for a discussion. Regarding the photo of the pair that ultimately circulated, Khan said that "somebody just busted in" to take it, but he was fine with it as it demonstrated the fandom of wrestling. "There is nothing wrong with a couple of people getting together and talking about wrestling," he said. "I think that's part of what makes wrestling so great, there is a lot to talk about, and we're all fans at heart."

Advertisement