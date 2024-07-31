Report: Shane McMahon Met With AEW's Tony Khan To Talk 'Possibilities Moving Forward'

Earlier this summer, a series of reports began suggesting that there was a genuine possibility that Shane McMahon could appear in AEW. Rumors first emerged on Jim Ross' podcast before AEW CEO Tony Khan soon stated that McMahon would be "welcome" in the promotion. Though it's been quiet on the McMahon-AEW front for several weeks, a new report from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk seems to confirm that the two recently met in an Arlington, Texas, airport to discuss the potential for McMahon showing up in AEW.

The report states that this past Monday, July 29, Khan and McMahon sat down together for the first time. While Khan has been receptive to the idea of McMahon in AEW, the two had never actually spoken before earlier this week. Talks between the parties seem to be in the early stages, with Fightful stating that their sources backstage in AEW had not been briefed on the meeting as of Tuesday.

In addition to the description of the meeting, WrestleTalk posted a photo showing Khan and McMahon in a small conference room together. Khan is sitting at a table while McMahon stands across from him. Both men are looking at the camera; Khan looks amused while McMahon has a much more serious expression.

The prospect of a McMahon in AEW would've been shocking several months ago, but it seems the stage may be set for just that. Despite being the son of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Shane made the decision to train as a wrestler and won many fans over with his tendency towards eye-catching stunts. However, McMahon's last in-ring appearance didn't go well, as he tore his quad during his WWE WrestleMania 39 appearance, forcing Snoop Dogg to step in and wrestle The Miz in an impromptu match.

