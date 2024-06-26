Tony Khan Says Former WWE Star Shane McMahon 'Is Always Welcome In AEW'

The wrestling rumor mill churned out another topic of conversation recently when AEW commentator Jim Ross said he thinks that Shane McMahon joining All Elite Wrestling could potentially work, despite how crazy the idea sounds at face value. Speculation then began that McMahon had actually reached out to talent within AEW about joining the company, but these claims have since been shut down from sources within AEW, as well as AEW President Tony Khan, who reportedly stated that he has never spoken to McMahon.

However, that doesn't mean the most Forbidden of all Doors is locked for good, as Khan recently discussed McMahon in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I heard the rumor he might be interested," Khan said. "I've never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW."

McMahon was last seen in a wrestling capacity at WWE WrestleMania 39 in 2023, arriving as a surprise to have an impromptu match with his old rival and tag team partner The Miz. Unfortunately, the match never really got going as McMahon tore his quad muscle performing a leapfrog and was hastily replaced in the match by rapper Snoop Dogg, who pinned the former WWE Champion. McMahon has since stayed away from the limelight to rehab his injuries, as well as possibly wanting to distance himself from the business due to the on-going lawsuit involving his father Vince McMahon and former WWE employee Janel Grant.

