AEW-Shane McMahon Possibility Less Than Likely

The pro wrestling was excited by recent rumors about Shane McMahon potentially debuting in AEW, but reports suggest that the likelihood of it happening is slim.

"Fightful Select" has reported that McMahon potentially joining AEW hasn't been discussed behind the scenes in the promotion. Talent in AEW has told "Fightful" that the possibility of him joining WWE's rival promotion hasn't been "considered" by the higher-ups in AEW. The report further added, though, that "Shane-O Mac" isn't under contract with WWE, be it a legends deal or a talent deal, and that his appearance on the "WWE 2K24" video game was on a different contract.

Advertisement

McMahon is reportedly open to potentially joining AEW, which he has mentioned to a few friends. But, AEW CEO Tony Khan has completely rejected these rumors, stating that he's never met or spoken to Shane McMahon ever. While Khan may not have a relationship with McMahon, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross knows him personally and recently spoke to him, and Ross revealed that the idea of Shane McMahon joining AEW could work.

McMahon's last appearance in a pro wrestling ring came at last year's WrestleMania 39, where his impromptu match with The Miz fell flat on its face when he suffered an injury even before the match began. Prior to that catastrophic match, his previous appearance on WWE programming was at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he was reportedly lambasted for changing plans for the men's Royal Rumble match.

Advertisement