Report: Shane McMahon Reached Out To AEW Talent About Potentially Appearing

Is it possible that a member of the McMahon family could join Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling? It appears Shane McMahon, son of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, may have at least some interest in the idea. Following a recent conversation on "Grilling JR" about McMahon possibly joining AEW, this week's episode featured co-host Conrad Thompson sharing some knowledge on what he's heard regarding actual contact between the two parties.

"There was a friend of ours," Thompson said. "I shouldn't say their name, but he went out of his way to text me and say, 'That's not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has at least reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.'"

Both Thompson and AEW commentator Ross clarified that this doesn't mean McMahon is coming to AEW. However, Thompson wanted to point out that it remains a possibility after he and Ross received backlash for their conversation last week.

After starting out as a referee, McMahon made his in-ring debut in 1998 at the age of 28, serving first as an onscreen ally to his father before eventually turning against him. Over the years, McMahon has returned to the ring for numerous runs, though his last appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 didn't go particularly well. While he was supposed to wrestle an impromptu match against The Miz, McMahon tore his quad almost right away, forcing special guest Snoop Dogg to step in to save the segment.

Though it's apparently in the realm of possibility, McMahon appearing in AEW would still be shocking considering the importance of WWE in his family. While neither himself nor his father or sister Stephanie are actively involved right now, the McMahon legacy hangs heavy over WWE, and Stephanie's husband Paul Levesque is still in charge of the company's creative department.