Snoop Dogg Pins The Miz At WWE WrestleMania After Improvising To Save Segment

Snoop Dogg made the most of his appearances during WrestleMania 39 weekend, helping Rey Mysterio during his entrance, playing the role of host, match-maker, and even impromptu wrestler, taking down The Miz on Sunday.

Although it's unclear if Snoop was supposed to pin The Miz, the rapper set up a match between The Miz and a returning Shane McMahon, which was fumbled after McMahon seemingly suffered a gruesome knee injury. After the WWE medical staff escorted Shane away, Snoop Dogg inserted himself into the match. He slammed The Miz with a few punches, then landed a "Snoop Elbow" on him, pulling out his own version of The Rock's People's Elbow by throwing his glasses into the crowd and dropping a diving elbow onto The Miz.

Snoop's first night at WrestleMania 39 involved driving a lowrider with Mysterio to the ring, while his song "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" played in the arena. Not only was he involved with the entrance, Snoop also created an impromptu match between The Miz and Pat McAfee, which featured the involvement of another NFL star, George Kittle, who has since revealed his interest in a future WWE career.

This marks Snoop Dogg's first time wrestling a match in the WWE, having previously served as the "Master of Ceremonies" at WrestleMania XXIV for a lumberjill match. The rapper was also inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, inducted by John Cena, who mentioned in his speech that Snoop had helped him while creating his album "You Can't See Me."