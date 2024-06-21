Backstage Update On Reported Contact Between AEW & Shane McMahon

If anyone became excited over the potential of Shane McMahon appearing in AEW, it may be time to pump the brakes. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter features an update from Dave Meltzer on the reported contact between the two parties, including a quote from AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"I've never met him or talked to him in my life," Khan reportedly told Meltzer regarding McMahon.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that he had spoken with others in AEW as well as people close to McMahon, with nothing indicating there were ever any real talks about an appearance. However, Meltzer did hear that a conversation took place between McMahon and an ex-WWE star in AEW, with McMahon joking about the shock factor that would accompany such an appearance.

The idea of McMahon showing up in AEW first became a topic of public conversation after last week's edition of "Grilling JR," featuring AEW commentator Jim Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson. Initially, Ross gave his opinion on McMahon and said he'd love to see him in AEW. In the most recent episode of the podcast, Thompson followed up their discussion by stating that he'd heard from someone reliable that told him McMahon had inquired with AEW talent about appearing, kicking off a flurry of speculation about the possibility.

McMahon's last wrestling appearance took place last year at WWE WrestleMania 39, when he infamously tore his quad minutes into his segment, forcing Snoop Dogg to step in and wrestle The Miz. The year before that, it seemed McMahon was beginning a role with the creative department, but the former CEO's son was let go after the negative reaction to that year's WWE Royal Rumble.

