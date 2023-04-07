Shane McMahon Injury Update Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Incident

Shane McMahon is reportedly back home in the Northeast, recovering from the torn quadriceps he suffered at last weekend's WrestleMania 39.

According to PWInsider Elite, McMahon was flown into Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday night, immediately after suffering the injury during an impromptu match against The Miz. It's assumed he underwent surgery at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center to repair his torn quad.

The report added that it's unknown if WWE had any post-WrestleMania plans for McMahon, or if his cameo was a one-off. McMahon was returning to WWE TV for the first time since his surprise entry in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which was won by Brock Lesnar. After interrupting a promo segment from WrestleMania 39 host The Miz, McMahon traded punches with The Miz until he tore his quad while attempting a leapfrog maneuver. WWE medical personnel checked on McMahon before he was helped out of the ring.

Following McMahon's untimely injury, WWE celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg replaced McMahon in the bout against The Miz, dazzling fans with his version of The Rock's People Elbow. Snoop would ultimately pin The Miz and pose with his customized WWE Championship belt.

As noted earlier, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque showered praise on Snoop for having the wherewithal to save the WrestleMania match following McMahon's injury. During the post-WrestleMania presser, Triple H referred to Snoop as a "natural-born entertainer" who earned the respect of WWE fans for putting himself on "a different playing field" by jumping in as McMahon's last-minute replacement.