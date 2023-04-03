Triple H Confirms Shane McMahon Tore His Quad At WrestleMania 39

Triple H has disclosed the nature of Shane McMahon's injury, which he suffered in his match against The Miz at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H revealed on the post-WrestleMania 39 press conference that Shane tore his quad in the match. "Unfortunately, Shane, tearing his quad early in the match — not that it was going to be a long match, probably — but going down with a torn quad," said Triple H.

Shane returned to WWE for the first time since the men's Royal Rumble match in 2022, where he reportedly put himself ahead of the rest of the wrestlers, and was sent home by his father, Vince McMahon. Shane's return was a surprise to most at the SoFi Stadium and he received a rapturous ovation from the fans when his music hit. Snoop Dogg — the co-host of WrestleMania 39 — brought him out to face his fellow co-host The Miz, just like he had done on night 1 of WrestleMania 39 when The Miz faced Pat McAfee.

But, McMahon's return ended as quickly as it started as he tore his quad when he leapfrogged The Miz and had to be escorted away by WWE's medical team. Snoop Dogg, who was ringside, returned to the ring and became McMahon's replacement to face The Miz and landed his version of The Rock's People's Elbow to get a win over the former WWE Champion.

Snoop's quick thinking to save the day earned special praise from Triple H.

"My hats off to Snoop. You know, just picking it up and just like, 'Oh, man, he's hurt? Alright, I'll fix that.' He's a natural-born entertainer. I've known Snoop for years in this environment and what kind of a fan he is, but, man, tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself in a different playing field for me."