Liv Morgan Is The Latest WWE Star To Sign With New Talent Agency

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has signed with Paradigm for representation. Fresh off last weekend's SummerSlam, where she retained her title against Rhea Ripley by taking her place in The Judgment Day, Variety reported that she had signed with the talent agency — although she continues to be represented by attorney Brad Small of Fox Rothschild.

Advertisement

Paradigm has picked up many a top WWE name in recent months, with Morgan joining a portfolio including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Tiffany Stratton. It has been previously outlined that the agency works with its clients to expand their reach beyond wrestling, including acting, marketing, and books. On Morgan's side, she does boast a variety of roles, including the independent feature film "The Kill Room" alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, as well as on TV in the "Chucky" series and WWE-themed reality shows.

Morgan became WWE Women's World Champion in May at King and Queen of the Ring, defeating Becky Lynch a month after she had been eliminated by "The Man" in a battle royal following Ripley's injury. Ripley was challenging for the title she had never lost at SummerSlam, alongside the ongoing love triangle between them and Dominik Mysterio. That factored into the result, as Mysterio cost Ripley the match and the title, siding with Morgan as they walked away. During Monday's "WWE Raw," it was made clear that Ripley and Damian Priest — who had also been betrayed by Finn Balor at SummerSlam — were out of The Judgment Day, with Morgan taking her rival's place in the stable.

Advertisement