Damian Priest Signs With Major Talent Agency

Following a successful cash-in of his WWE Money in the Bank contract, it seems that Damian Priest has now inked another contract of sorts.

According to Variety, Priest has signed with the Paradigm talent agency in an effort to build his portfolio in areas outside of professional wrestling, such as acting, marketing, books, and unscripted work. While limited, Priest does have prior experience in the acting realm, as he notably appeared in the 2020 sci-fi action short "City-Crushing Monster," in which he portrayed the character of Commander Keelok.

With this news, Priest now joins the likes of Bianca Belair, John Cena, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as former world champions (or in the case of Priest, a current champion) who have signed on to notable Hollywood talent agencies. For Belair, Johnson, and Cena, their deals lie with William Morris Endeavor (WME). Cena's move to WME came in the wake of his exit from ICM, which had previously represented him for over 18 years.

As he looks to grow his business in new, non-wrestling territories, Priest has simultaneously begun a new chapter in his wrestling career, as he now serves as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. And after the chaotic conclusion of "WWE Raw," Priest learned that this title reign would soon meet its first challenge. This particular challenge will emerge in the form of "Main Event" Jey Uso, who defeated Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet to earn a future shot at Priest's newly won World Heavyweight Championship. Uso's win, however, came with a bit of assistance as CM Punk smugly prevented McIntyre from executing his finishing Claymore.

