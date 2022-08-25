Bianca Belair Signs With Major Hollywood Agency

Bianca Belair is laying the groundwork to further her star power outside of WWE, and potentially in show business.

Earlier today, Variety announced that the current "Raw" Women's Champion signed a deal to be represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) "in all areas." According to the announcement, "The powerhouse Hollywood agency will work to build her business across podcasting, acting, marketing, and more."

WME represents many A-lists Hollywood stars, including Belair's fellow wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, and Denzel Washington. It was also revealed in May that John Cena has signed on with WME following an 18-year run with ICM. Much like The Rock, Belair has already shown the capability to cross over from collegiate sports to the squared circle, and now she may make the leap over into Hollywood. Belair was a track and field star from the University of Tennessee before making the transition over into pro wrestling, and while currently doesn't have any acting credits to her name outside of WWE, that could seemingly change with this signing.

Belair has held the "Raw" Women's title since defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 this past April, and successfully defended it against Lynch at WWE SummerSlam. This past Monday on "Raw," she made an appearance alongside Trish Stratus, standing up against Bayley's new faction. Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IO SKY at WWE's Clash At The Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales.. This will be the first major PLE the United Kingdom has seen since SummerSlam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium.