According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE Hall of Famer turned Hollywood star John Cena has signed with WME. The move comes after Cena’s agent of 18+ years Dan Baime would be leaving Cena’s now-former agency, ICM to form his own management company.

Cena made his Hollywood debut in 2006 when he starred in The Marine which would launch his acting career to star in a number of WWE Studios, such as 12 Round and Legendary before starting in his first non-WWE production, Nickelodeon’s film Fred: The Movie.

More recently, Cena took a lead role in the box-office hit The Suicide Squad, which he parlayed into HBO’s spinoff, The Peacemaker, which has subsequently been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production. Cena most recently signed on to star in the upcoming Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes animated film, Coyote vs. Acme.

Back in the ring, Cena last appeared on WWE programming in August 2021 at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns. Cena would come up short in his bid to claim a 17th WWE World Championship.

