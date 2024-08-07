Bully Ray On Significance Of Last Night's WWE Raw For Erick Rowan Of The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks made their in-ring debut on Monday, defeating American Made's Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed in a dominant display. The match marked the in-ring return of Lumis, who hadn't wrestled since last year, but it held even more significance for former WWE Tag Team Champion Erik Rowan, as explained by "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray.

Advertisement

"11 years ago to the day...is when the Wyatt Family debuted in Baltimore, MD, in that very arena, so last night was a special night for the Wyatt Sicks," Bully explained. "I have liked The Wyatt Sicks so far. I've just been critical of the initial presentation...and I just want the Wyatt Sicks to be treated differently...I like the fact that they are normal people. I like the fact that we got a good wrestling match from them."

Bully effusively praised the production of the match, including the use of Bray Wyatt's trademark rocking chair, and even the music, which Bully and Dave LaGreca agreed was reminiscent of the early Wyatt Family music. Bully also felt WWE had learned from its mistakes in regards to Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" character, and The Wyatt Sicks were reaping the benefits.

Advertisement

"I'm still a bit concerned but last night was a great start to the faction...completely different feeling when that match is over as I had had when The Fiend wrestled," Bully said. "I like that they held off and they made it the main event." Bully says that the crowd response told him that the stylish group had much more substance than he initially worried.

"They were chanting for Erick Rowan...'We Want Rowan!' I can almost guarantee you that's the first time Erick Rowan's name has been chanted in an arena because fans wanted to see him get the hot tag," Bully gushed, saying he was thrilled for the former tag champion and gave the match "two thumbs up."