WWE Legend The Undertaker Details Chance Encounter With Fritz Von Erich At WCCW

While Mark Calaway's monumental run in WWE as The Undertaker is likely what he'll always be known for, the veteran spent years competing in other promotions and crossed paths with many of the veterans of his era. During a recent appearance on the "Mighty" podcast, Calaway recalled his chance encounter with Fritz Von Erich at a WCCW show.

Before making his way into pro wrestling, Calaway had to catch the attention of a booker and decided that the best way was to stake out the WCCW offices every week in order for someone to notice him. "So, every Wednesday I would go to the offices or where they had the wrestling and I would sit in the lobby. And I'd sit there and like the booker – the one who made all the decisions – he would come in and I'd go to stand up; he would never stop. They just walk right by me."

While few fans can imagine someone walking by The Undertaker and ignoring him, it seemed like Calaway had little luck catching anyone's attention for about eight months of weekly trips. "I would like sit there every week and I was like 'Man – 'and I was at my wit's end. Like, I was like 'This isn't working. I don't know what else I'm gonna do.' And it was probably one of the last couple of times that I was going to make this trip because I couldn't even afford the gas anymore."

