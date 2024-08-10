WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To Bret Hart Saying He Was 'Trying To Kill' Him

In the waning days of WCW, two legends of the squared circle, Booker T and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, engaged in a series of entertaining matches.

The embers of this oft-forgotten series were stoked when Hart, in a moment of unfiltered candor, insinuated that Booker T had been "trying to kill" him during their in-ring encounters. These words reached the ears of the five-time WCW Champion, prompting a response on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that was as nuanced as it was revealing.

"I think Bret was just being sarcastic. Me and Bret had great chemistry. We had a great time. I know it was a highlight of my career," Booker said. "I don't remember ever hurting Bret Hart. But I have nothing but praise for 'The Hitman.'"

The WWE Hall of Famer's initial response, a combination of respect and bewilderment, showed that he didn't put much stock into Hart's allegations. However, as he delved deeper into the subject, he offered a more nuanced perspective on the physical nature of their encounters.

"It ain't ballet ... I'm not gonna sit here and try to justify me whacking Bret Hart. If I whacked him, I whacked him. But it was for the business," Booker said. "That's what it was about back then. It was about going out there, performing, and saying I'm sorry when we get to the back. We don't apologize in the ring. ... or give me a receipt. I don't mind getting a receipt."

Booker T continues to lend his expertise to "NXT" brand as a color commentator and shares insights into the industry on his podcast.

