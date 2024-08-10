Dave Meltzer Discusses Issues Between Mistico & WWE During Time As Sin Cara

Younger wrestling fans will know Mistico from his sporadic appearances in AEW, as well as being one of the biggest stars in Mexico thanks to his work as the ace of CMLL. But back in the early 2010s, he was one of the biggest Mexican signings in WWE history when he went by the name Sin Cara.

Between 2011 and 2014, Sin Cara had an underwhelming run in WWE that saw him return to his home country, with him blaming WWE for not allowing him to wrestle the style that led him to becoming one of the biggest box office draws of the 2000s. During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer touched on how Mistico is treated as a big star whenever he shows up in AEW, a far cry from how he was perceived in WWE, especially by those in the locker room.

"When he went to WWE and came in, it was kind of like, I guess maybe with the old school wrestlers, not the new school wrestlers, it was like he was walking around like he's a star, and they're like, 'You never did anything.' It's like the dude's like the biggest drawing card in the world except for maybe John Cena and these guys are acting like he's never done anything because he never did anything in their company."

Meltzer noted that as much as WWE was at fault for not fully understanding who they had on their hands with Mistico, the Mexican star also needed to take some responsibility for his disappointing run, particularly for the fact that WWE told him to learn English which he refused.

