Kevin Nash Points Out WWE Match That Showed Him How Good Triple H Is With Psychology

When Triple H was originally invited to become a member of The Kliq in WWE, Kevin Nash merely saw him as a guy who could be their designated driver after events due to The Game not drinking or doing drugs. However, there was one night when Nash realized that there was more to the young Hunter Hearst Helmsley than meets the eye.

During a recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Nash recalled the night when The Kliq got together to discuss how Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall were going to structure their ladder match at the 1995 SummerSlam pay-per-view, a task that had already been made more difficult due to Vince McMahon wanting to tone down the physicality of WWE as a whole.

"Vince was also going for a different demographic, and the first one they were able to use the ladders as a weapon, and Vince didn't want that violent aspect of the match," said Nash.

The group went back and forth on how to work around the new restrictions to the match, or even surpass the famed WrestleMania 10 ladder match when Triple H pitched a few basic ideas that led to Michaels and Hall putting on one of the greatest matches in SummerSlam history.

"We were going over like different ideas on the match and nobody was getting anywhere and Scott got f**king p***ed because I kept f**king around and everybody kept f**king around. Paul [Triple H] said, like, 'Well, how about this?' Like Paul laid out some really nice groundwork on some s**t that they were able to start to water, and I remember that was the first time that I just realized how good Paul was psychology-wise."

