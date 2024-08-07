Backstage Update On WWE NXT's Return To Touring

"WWE NXT" has had an explosive 2024 thus far, with a whole host of successful Premium Live Events, brand new stars to fill the void left by those drafted to the main roster shortly after WrestleMania 40, and a working relationship with TNA that seems to be getting stronger by the week. To make things even more exciting for "NXT," it was officially confirmed that when the brand moves to The CW in October, they will be airing two live episodes of "NXT" from Chicago and St. Louis.

Advertisement

The weekly show that airs every Tuesday has remained in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for multiple years, so a return to the road for "NXT" is a big step, and according to Fightful Select, it seems as if the "NXT" roster is also very excited. Fightful's Corey Brennan was able to confirm that the general feeling around the announcement of "NXT" returning to the road was a very positive one, and a number of people cannot wait to take "NXT" on tour on such a large scale. However, it is not yet known whether this will be a permanent move past the October 1 and 8 episodes, but there is a lot of excitement around it regardless.

It has also been announced that both CM Punk and Randy Orton will be stopping by to make appearances on the two "NXT" arena shows, with Punk appearing on October 1 in Chicago, and Orton on October 8 in St. Louis. Those within WWE believe that a number of main roster talents will be announced for the two shows, especially the October 8 episode, as that is scheduled to go head-to-head with the "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" due to AEW being pre-empted by the MLB playoffs.

Advertisement