TNA Talent Reportedly Expected To Participate In Upcoming WWE NXT Match

More TNA talent are expected to head to "WWE NXT" for a potential cross-promotional appearance next Tuesday during the brand's 25-man battle royal to determine the next challenge for Trick Williams' NXT Championship. The move comes after TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground, a match that saw Ash by Elegance, the former Dana Brooke, return to Tuesday nights.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, the "majority" of talent set to appearance in the match were locked in as of Tuesday's episode of "NXT," and inquiries were made about certain talent from the main roster, as well. The outlet reported TNA talents are expected in the match, but a final decision on who has yet to be made, and as of this writing, no rumors on any of the talent involved have been reported. Recent commentary on "WWE "NXT" has appeared to make references TNA's Joe Henry, as well as former STARDOM ace Giulia — references Fightful was told that were planned and not improvised by play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph.

The 25-man over-the-top battle royal for Tuesday's episode was announced by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as part of his appearance on "NXT" this week. During the segment, Rhodes informed Williams of the battle royal, then said, "You may know some of them, but some of them might be from different locker rooms," seemingly referencing TNA as well as the main roster following WWE's reignited relationship with the former Impact. Williams retained his NXT Championship at Battleground against a recently arrived Ethan Page, who debuted for the brand after leaving AEW.

Advertisement