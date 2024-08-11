WWE's Chelsea Green Says She Was Approached By Reality Series Before Meeting Husband

Chelsea Green may be one of the more underrated performers in WWE's women's division. One WWE Hall of Famer praised her by saying, "Nobody does more with less," citing her knack for making the most of her limited screen time. But according to Green herself, she once had an opportunity to entertain audiences of a different kind: that of the reality TV realm.

"I was approached by 'The Bachelor' producers," Green said on "Gabby AF." "About a week before I met Matt [Cardona]. And then I met Matt, and I said no." Green and Cardona met in 2017 when Cardona was still performing in WWE as Zack Ryder. They were encouraged to meet by Brandi and Cody Rhodes. Turns out, the Undisputed WWE Champion isn't just good at finishing stories, he's good at starting them as well. "I obviously Googled him," Green said. "Knew everything about his family and friends. But yeah, we were set up on a blind date [nine] years ago."

After begging for a tryout, Green was hired to perform on "WWE NXT" in 2018. But in 2020, her significant other was released, forcing the couple to persevere through opposing schedules. She highlighted some of the difficulties in making that work."When they say [marriage] is work, it is," Green said. "I can't stand him sometimes ... sometimes he is driving in the car, in the passenger's seat, Tweeting about me, and I don't know until I get to the gym and I'm on the treadmill." Green said despite their ups and downs, she and Cardona will never leave each other. While Green performs on "WWE SmackDown," the "Indie God" continues to recover from a torn pectoral injury he suffered in April.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.