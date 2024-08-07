TNA's Zachary Wentz Reacts To Wes Lee's Betrayal On WWE NXT

The Rascalz reunion in WWE and TNA was fun while it lasted, but Wes Lee has struck out on his own, betraying his comrades Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel on Tuesday's "WWE NXT" in a heartbreaking display of selfishness and cruelty.

Advertisement

"I don't even know what to say right now," Wentz wrote on X following the attack. "Heartbroken doesn't even begin to describe it. I still love you brother." Wentz and Lee had just lost the main event of night 2 of the Great American Bash, falling short to NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer. After a group embrace, Lee superkicked Miguel and kicked an emotional Wentz in the crotch, opting to leave the TNA stars behind in his quest for glory in NXT, whether it be regaining his North American Title from Oba Femi, or challenging NXT Champion Ethan Page.

I don't even know what to say right now.

Heartbroken doesn't even begin to describe it.

I still love you brother.💔 pic.twitter.com/9olTlaf7jk — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

Wentz and Lee reunited earlier this year, as part of the crossover between WWE and TNA. The reunion was a special one for Wentz, who had been released from WWE in 2022 following a controversial photo surfacing of Wentz mockingly wearing a "Hitler mustache," which led to the group vacating the very NXT Tag Team Titles they challenged for on Tuesday. Wentz, Lee, and Miguel's reunion hasn't been confined to "NXT" either, as the trio picked up a win over 'NXT's No Quarter Catch Crew at the recent TNA Slammiversary event, which was Lee's first match in TNA since 2020, and the first time since TNA's rebranding from the former Impact Wrestling.